BIP Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,706 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.41. 4,883,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,810,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

