BIP Wealth LLC Sells 113 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,699,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,001,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $394,157,000 after buying an additional 49,224 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.18. The stock had a trading volume of 791,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,796. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

