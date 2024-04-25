BIP Wealth LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.51. The company had a trading volume of 271,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,446. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

