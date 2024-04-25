Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.06

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $1.95. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 4,248,888 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Bitfarms Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $716.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.62.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 54,303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 561,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

