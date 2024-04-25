Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in April

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BWAQ remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. Blue World Acquisition has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Blue World Acquisition by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 298,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue World Acquisition by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 41,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

