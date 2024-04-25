BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 2nd

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE ZWB traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,481. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1-year low of C$15.29 and a 1-year high of C$18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.32.

