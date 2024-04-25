BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOKF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

BOK Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,395. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.36.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

