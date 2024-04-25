Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.12% from the company’s previous close.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.25.

Shares of BLX traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.12. 133,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.99. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.40 and a 52 week high of C$41.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0599765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

