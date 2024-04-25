Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Boosted by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,171,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,628. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

