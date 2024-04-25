Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $35.53

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.53, but opened at $33.58. Bread Financial shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 203,833 shares changing hands.

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 477.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $913,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after buying an additional 86,315 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

