Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.10. 1,320,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.38 and its 200-day moving average is $280.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $198.92 and a one year high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $52,231,207. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

