Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 34,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,017,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.5 %

CP traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $82.34. 1,470,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,593. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

