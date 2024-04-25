Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,587. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.73.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after purchasing an additional 787,608 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

