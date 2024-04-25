Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$119.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$121.00 to C$119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.63.

TSE:CP traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$112.70. 1,036,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,851. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

