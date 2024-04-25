Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$124.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.63.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$112.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The company has a market cap of C$105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

