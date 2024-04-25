Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) PT Lowered to $5.50

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

CFFN opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $692.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,389 shares of company stock worth $127,707 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 222.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

