CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.

CHHHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. CareRx has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

