CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.
CareRx Price Performance
CHHHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. CareRx has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.
About CareRx
