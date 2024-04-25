Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 177,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,972,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,496,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.