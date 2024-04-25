CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 5,180.0% in April

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 5,180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CD Projekt Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of CD Projekt stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,875. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.
CD Projekt Company Profile
