CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 5,180.0% in April

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 5,180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CD Projekt Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CD Projekt stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,875. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

