Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.15. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $64,826.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,999 shares of company stock worth $192,547 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

