Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.300-23.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.30-23.70 EPS.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded down $48.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $569.76. 178,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.66. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

