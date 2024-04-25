Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $3,500.00 at TD Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,852.54.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,923.32 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,023.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,801.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,411.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $203,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 291.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

