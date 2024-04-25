Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 0.8%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2,930.00 and last traded at $2,907.04. 47,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 231,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,884.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,852.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,801.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,411.76.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

