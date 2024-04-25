Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $7.02 on Thursday, reaching $130.41. 590,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,967. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average of $120.56.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.