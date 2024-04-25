Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.96

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 4278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHUY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $520.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 269,979 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Chuy’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 51,352 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Chuy’s by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

