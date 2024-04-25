CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKISY remained flat at $26.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030. CK Infrastructure has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $30.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

