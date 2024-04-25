CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
CK Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CKISY remained flat at $26.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030. CK Infrastructure has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $30.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.
CK Infrastructure Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CK Infrastructure
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.