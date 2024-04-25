CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $206.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.55. 916,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,420. CME Group has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

