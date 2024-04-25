Community Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 208.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after buying an additional 1,087,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 13.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after buying an additional 1,011,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 35.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after buying an additional 777,273 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 30.0% during the third quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,022,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

