Community Bank N.A. Sells 13,455 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Amcor by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,524. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.09.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.