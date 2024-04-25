Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,000 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell University bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,982 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at $426,588.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $45.09. 14,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $649.75 million, a PE ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

