Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.40. 1,308,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,594. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.92 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.13 and its 200 day moving average is $417.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

