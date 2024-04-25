CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 637,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,004. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO E Allen Nicholson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,038.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 375,426 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

