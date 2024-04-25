Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 1,004.3% in April

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 1,004.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of DFCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,244. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

