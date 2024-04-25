Decred Price Up 12.2% This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Decred has a market cap of $363.60 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.70 or 0.00035165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00087404 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012881 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,015,048 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

