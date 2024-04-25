Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.93. 11,799,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 17,292,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $789.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.