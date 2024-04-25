Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.93. 11,799,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 17,292,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
The stock has a market cap of $789.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.
