Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.28. 404,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Insider Activity

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

