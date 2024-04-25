Duality Advisers LP Sells 22,263 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,263 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $45,232,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.40 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.