Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Down 11.8%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 121,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 287,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $597.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

