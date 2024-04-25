Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.2 %

Eagle Point Credit stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.