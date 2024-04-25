Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.27. 2,682,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,487. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.69.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

