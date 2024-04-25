EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.50-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.71 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.500-16.500 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $338.87 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $369.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.81 and its 200 day moving average is $253.91. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

