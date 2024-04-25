Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Up 8,600.0% in April

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 8,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAYA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,691. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile
