Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Up 8,600.0% in April

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 8,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAYA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,691. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

