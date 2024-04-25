Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $109.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.70.

NYSE FRT opened at $103.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

