First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.
First American Financial Stock Down 9.3 %
FAF traded down $5.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 557,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,689. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.
First American Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on First American Financial
First American Financial Company Profile
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First American Financial
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.