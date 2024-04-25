First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

First American Financial Stock Down 9.3 %

FAF traded down $5.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 557,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,689. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

