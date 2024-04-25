First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Shares of FCBC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,142. The stock has a market cap of $609.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.98 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 27.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

