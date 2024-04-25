First Interstate BancSystem’s (FIBK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 782,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 22.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

