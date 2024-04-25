First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN FEN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.22. 78,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,256. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $16.69.
