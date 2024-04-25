First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 1,931.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FNX traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.91. 10,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.12. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.