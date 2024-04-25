Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$19.00 price target by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MHC.UN. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.58.

Shares of TSE MHC.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 956. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.72. The company has a market cap of C$289.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.92. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$19.76 and a 1 year high of C$23.40.

In related news, Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

