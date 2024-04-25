Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$19.00 price target by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on MHC.UN. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.58.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
In related news, Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
