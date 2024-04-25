Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

MHC.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.58.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:MHC.UN traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$20.50. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.87 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$19.76 and a 12 month high of C$23.40.

In other news, Director Louis Marie Forbes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

